Dalton Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 5,700 Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Dalton Investments LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000. Activision Blizzard comprises 0.4% of Dalton Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 67.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 0.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 90,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,165,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.58.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.36. 159,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,977,259. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $86.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 6.18.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

