Dalton Investments LLC Sells 44,257 Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Dalton Investments LLC trimmed its position in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 861,714 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44,257 shares during the period. MakeMyTrip accounts for approximately 20.1% of Dalton Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Dalton Investments LLC owned about 0.82% of MakeMyTrip worth $22,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMYT. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 21.9% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 27,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 2nd quarter worth about $710,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,096,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,235,000 after acquiring an additional 689,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,504,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,201,000 after purchasing an additional 74,831 shares in the last quarter. 39.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on MMYT. Bank of America upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of MakeMyTrip in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of MakeMyTrip in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.60.

MakeMyTrip Stock Performance

MakeMyTrip Profile

MakeMyTrip stock traded up $2.43 on Tuesday, hitting $30.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,815. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. MakeMyTrip Limited has a one year low of $20.06 and a one year high of $36.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.71 and a beta of 1.25.

(Get Rating)

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.