Dana (NYSE:DAN) Downgraded to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DAN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dana from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Dana from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dana in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Dana from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Dana has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.75.

Dana Stock Performance

NYSE:DAN opened at $15.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.84 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Dana has a 1-year low of $11.17 and a 1-year high of $25.51.

Dana Dividend Announcement

Dana ( NYSE:DAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Dana had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dana will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Dana’s payout ratio is -160.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Dana by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 416,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,756,000 after buying an additional 14,308 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dana in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dana by 121.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Dana by 8.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 463,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,517,000 after purchasing an additional 35,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dana by 38.9% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 649,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,132,000 after purchasing an additional 181,835 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

