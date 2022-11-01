Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Holdings Decreased by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp decreased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Danaher makes up approximately 2.2% of SouthState Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $23,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,004,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,961,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,650 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,487,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,316,276,000 after buying an additional 55,114 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,745,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,098,558,000 after acquiring an additional 132,703 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,260,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $956,451,000 after acquiring an additional 108,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,943,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $863,454,000 after acquiring an additional 27,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

Danaher Trading Up 1.1 %

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $254.40. 14,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,231,992. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $331.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $185.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

