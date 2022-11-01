DAO Maker Trading Down 1.2% This Week (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. One DAO Maker token can currently be bought for $1.29 or 0.00006293 BTC on popular exchanges. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $161.04 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DAO Maker Token Profile

DAO Maker launched on February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 124,956,000 tokens. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DAO Maker is daomaker.com. The official message board for DAO Maker is medium.com/daomaker.

DAO Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is the governance token of the DAO Maker Ecosystem built on Ethereum, allowing holders to govern the ecosystem. The DAO Maker Token aims to create a decentralized ecosystem, enabling a go-to platform for retail venture investing in equity and tokens.DAO Maker creates growth technologies and funding frameworks for startups, while simultaneously reducing risks for investors.”

DAO Maker

