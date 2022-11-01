DataHighway (DHX) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $153.04 Million

DataHighway (DHX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. During the last week, DataHighway has traded 8% lower against the dollar. DataHighway has a total market cap of $153.04 million and $957,750.00 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DataHighway coin can now be purchased for $4.80 or 0.00023450 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DataHighway Coin Profile

DataHighway’s genesis date was April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,875,914 coins. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here. DataHighway’s official website is www.datahighway.com.

DataHighway Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 4.8706762 USD and is down -3.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,150,999.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DataHighway directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DataHighway should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DataHighway using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

