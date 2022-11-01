DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Short Interest Update

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700,000 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the September 30th total of 3,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 688,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 2.0% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 7.5% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 2.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 2.3% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 0.6% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 23,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $117.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday. Cowen reduced their target price on DaVita to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on DaVita from $103.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on DaVita from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

DaVita Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE:DVA opened at $73.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.25. DaVita has a 1 year low of $69.00 and a 1 year high of $124.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 85.60% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DaVita will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

