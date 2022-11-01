DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.20-$6.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.72. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of DVA traded down $3.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.82. 36,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,445. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.91. DaVita has a 12 month low of $69.00 and a 12 month high of $124.81.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 85.60% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that DaVita will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut DaVita from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DaVita in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on DaVita from $103.00 to $81.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cowen reduced their target price on DaVita to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on DaVita from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 88.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in DaVita by 847.8% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in DaVita in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DaVita by 8.1% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in DaVita in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

