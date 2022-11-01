DeepOnion (ONION) Trading 6.1% Lower This Week

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 1st. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $2.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for $0.0696 or 0.00000340 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,748,271 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

