Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Insider Cory J. Reed Sells 2,034 Shares

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total value of $817,159.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,432,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Deere & Company Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:DE traded down $6.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $389.33. The stock had a trading volume of 49,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,545. The company has a market capitalization of $117.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $446.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $364.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $353.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.89 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

DE has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Argus raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $406.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deere & Company

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 151.5% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Recommended Stories

