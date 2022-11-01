Delcath Systems (DCTH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.04) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.30). Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 797.19% and a negative return on equity of 465.64%. The firm had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 million. On average, analysts expect Delcath Systems to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Delcath Systems stock opened at $2.88 on Tuesday. Delcath Systems has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $11.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.20.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Delcath Systems by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 19,605 shares during the last quarter. 26.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCTH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Delcath Systems from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Delcath Systems in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

