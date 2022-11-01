Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the September 30th total of 2,120,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 659,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denny’s

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Denny’s by 414.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 545,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 439,806 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Denny’s by 674.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 329,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after buying an additional 286,611 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,045,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Denny’s by 857.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 125,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 112,667 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Denny’s by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,275,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,667,000 after purchasing an additional 107,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Denny's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DENN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wedbush raised Denny’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Denny’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CL King began coverage on Denny’s in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Denny’s to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.93.

Denny’s Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of DENN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.31. 17,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,289. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.50. Denny’s has a 1 year low of $8.46 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average is $10.07.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Denny’s had a net margin of 23.41% and a negative return on equity of 53.52%. The firm had revenue of $115.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.69 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Denny’s will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

About Denny’s

(Get Rating)

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.