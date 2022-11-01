Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Buys 376 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Progressive were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Progressive by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Progressive by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet lowered Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Progressive Stock Up 0.5 %

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 5,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total transaction of $614,609.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,358,497.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 5,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total value of $614,609.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,358,497.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $5,842,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,458,400.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 82,688 shares of company stock worth $9,889,739 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PGR traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,789,956. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $89.66 and a 12-month high of $129.90. The stock has a market cap of $75.45 billion, a PE ratio of 91.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.31 and its 200 day moving average is $117.83.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

