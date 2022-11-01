Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,077 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Schubert & Co grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $672.83.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $469.59. 90,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,311,375. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $478.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $518.42. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.93%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

