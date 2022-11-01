Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $121.89 Million Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,626,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up approximately 27.5% of Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators owned about 1.12% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $121,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,906,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,331,000 after purchasing an additional 36,829 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,836,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,483,000 after buying an additional 91,667 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,911,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,171,000 after purchasing an additional 45,150 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,735,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,051,000 after acquiring an additional 58,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,107,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,960,000 after acquiring an additional 17,011 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GSLC traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.94. 10,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,898. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $69.51 and a 12-month high of $95.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.92 and a 200-day moving average of $78.47.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.