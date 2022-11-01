Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $3.42 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,850 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for about 0.8% of Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in McDonald’s by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the first quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCD traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $272.89. The stock had a trading volume of 81,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,277,629. The stock has a market cap of $200.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.59. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $274.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.55.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 128.38%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 69.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Tigress Financial raised their price target on McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on McDonald’s from $259.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $246.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.93.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.