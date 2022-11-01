Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $742,000 Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lowered its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Valero Energy were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. X Square Capital LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 14,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,504,000. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 379,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,284,000 after buying an additional 30,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

VLO stock traded up $4.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $130.08. 158,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,949,114. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $65.13 and a 12 month high of $146.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.78.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by ($1.29). Valero Energy had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $44.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 16.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on VLO. Cowen cut their price objective on Valero Energy to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Valero Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.38.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

