Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Increases Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Dollar General were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% in the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 51.8% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.3% during the first quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 19.7% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Down 0.5 %

DG stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $253.83. 38,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,658,118. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $242.74 and its 200 day moving average is $240.74. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $183.25 and a twelve month high of $262.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $57.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.39.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 21.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,145 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.18, for a total value of $25,866,121.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,369 shares in the company, valued at $20,418,557.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dollar General news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,145 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.18, for a total transaction of $25,866,121.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,418,557.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total value of $10,781,983.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,755 shares in the company, valued at $9,175,975.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,422 shares of company stock worth $68,676,137 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

