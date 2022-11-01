Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Lowers Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators cut its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,723 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up about 0.7% of Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.57.

CVS Health Stock Performance

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CVS traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $94.65. 305,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,665,078. The company has a market capitalization of $124.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.10. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $86.28 and a 52-week high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

