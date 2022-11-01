Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Purchases 1,734 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,351 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in eBay were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in eBay by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in eBay by 62.8% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 638 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in eBay in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in eBay during the second quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 155,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

eBay Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of eBay to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.23.

Shares of EBAY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.89. The company had a trading volume of 239,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,353,605. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.92 and a 1-year high of $77.61. The stock has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 94.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is 209.53%.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.