Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Raises Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,827 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Snider Financial Group raised its position in Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,865,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,803,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702,380 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,683,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,007,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697,137 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 131.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 584,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,245 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Citigroup by 121.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,368,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,953 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.30. 814,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,862,902. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $69.93.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citigroup news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Citigroup from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.57.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

