Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 23 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lowered its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,118 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,758 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 68,866 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,656,000 after buying an additional 11,444 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 199 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on COST. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 29th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.32.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of COST traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $502.62. 70,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,135,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $498.43 and a 200-day moving average of $503.28. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The stock has a market cap of $222.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.72.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at $13,287,267.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,500 shares of company stock worth $2,650,655. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Further Reading

