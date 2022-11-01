Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Trims Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lowered its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Danaher were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on DHR. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Benchmark cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Danaher Trading Up 2.0 %

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,097,655.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DHR stock traded up $5.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $256.67. 122,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,231,992. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.04. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $331.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. Danaher’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.