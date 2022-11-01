Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Price Target Raised to €11.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from €11.00 ($11.22) to €11.50 ($11.73) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DB. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.31) to €14.00 ($14.29) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.31) to €13.00 ($13.27) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €10.00 ($10.20) to €10.50 ($10.71) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $9.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.31. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $16.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DB. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 9.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 47.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 384.8% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 26.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 16.5% during the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 16,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period.

