Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Price Target to €15.40

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €13.90 ($14.18) to €15.40 ($15.71) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

UNCRY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of UniCredit from €11.90 ($12.14) to €12.50 ($12.76) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of UniCredit from €12.20 ($12.45) to €13.30 ($13.57) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of UniCredit from €13.50 ($13.78) to €14.50 ($14.80) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of UniCredit from €14.40 ($14.69) to €16.90 ($17.24) in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UniCredit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.44.

UniCredit Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNCRY remained flat at $6.15 during trading on Tuesday. 366,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,991. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.05. UniCredit has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $9.05.

About UniCredit

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail, corporate, and private banking services. It offers accounts and deposits, loans, cards, transactions and payments, funds, advisory, treasury, and insurance products, as well as digital and mobile banking services. The company also provides solutions for payments and liquidity, working capital, hedging, international trade, and treasury operations; and funding solutions comprising of structured, project, and commodity trade and export finance, as well as debt and equity funding; and structured investments and investments advisory solutions.

