Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DLAKY shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Deutsche Lufthansa from €8.50 ($8.67) to €9.50 ($9.69) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. AlphaValue raised Deutsche Lufthansa to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Deutsche Lufthansa from €7.25 ($7.40) to €7.80 ($7.96) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Deutsche Lufthansa from €8.00 ($8.16) to €8.50 ($8.67) in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

Deutsche Lufthansa Price Performance

OTCMKTS DLAKY opened at $6.85 on Tuesday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $8.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.93 and a beta of 1.10.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa ( OTCMKTS:DLAKY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Deutsche Lufthansa had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

