Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €45.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($45.92) target price on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DPW. UBS Group set a €54.75 ($55.87) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.90 ($51.94) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($38.78) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($52.04) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, DZ Bank set a €51.00 ($52.04) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

DPW stock opened at €35.91 ($36.64) on Friday. Deutsche Post has a one year low of €30.52 ($31.14) and a one year high of €41.32 ($42.16). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €34.27 and its 200-day moving average price is €36.74.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

