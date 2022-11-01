Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $18.42

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.42 and last traded at $18.42, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.42.
Deutsche Wohnen Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.00.
Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile
Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.
