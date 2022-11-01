DHT (DHT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 7th. Analysts expect DHT to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $54.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.57 million. DHT had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 9.86%. DHT’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect DHT to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DHT Price Performance

DHT stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.11. The stock had a trading volume of 105,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,621,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.89 and a beta of -0.31. DHT has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $9.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.94.

DHT Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of DHT

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -84.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in DHT by 130.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 927,734 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,687,000 after buying an additional 525,341 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DHT in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in DHT by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,822,920 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,304,000 after buying an additional 108,975 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in DHT in the 2nd quarter worth about $515,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in DHT in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. 53.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on DHT. StockNews.com began coverage on DHT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on DHT from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on DHT from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Articles

