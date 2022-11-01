Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Acquired by Pictet North America Advisors SA

Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Diageo were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.4% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Diageo by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 28,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in Diageo by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its position in shares of Diageo by 5.3% during the second quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 30,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DEO. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($47.12) to GBX 4,160 ($50.27) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,550 ($54.98) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diageo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,198.75.

Diageo Stock Performance

Diageo Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE DEO traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $168.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,723. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $160.09 and a fifty-two week high of $223.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.94 and a 200-day moving average of $180.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $2.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

Diageo Profile

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.