Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Meridian Management Co.

Meridian Management Co. trimmed its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,549 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. Diamondback Energy comprises approximately 1.8% of Meridian Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $4,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,991.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 51.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FANG has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.85.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of FANG stock traded up $1.61 on Tuesday, hitting $158.72. The stock had a trading volume of 55,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,284,780. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.49 and its 200-day moving average is $132.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.99. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.02 and a 52-week high of $162.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.41. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 42.23%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 24.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and natural gas company to repurchase up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.