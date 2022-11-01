Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the September 30th total of 2,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 966,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Diana Shipping Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE DSX traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.39. 20,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,077. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.45 and a 200 day moving average of $5.00. Diana Shipping has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $6.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $378.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Trading of Diana Shipping

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSX. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Diana Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Diana Shipping by 287.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. 18.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Several research analysts recently commented on DSX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Diana Shipping from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diana Shipping in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.17.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of April 13, 2022, it operated a fleet of 35 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, and 8 Panamax.

Featured Stories

