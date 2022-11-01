Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the September 30th total of 2,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 966,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Diana Shipping Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE DSX traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.39. 20,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,077. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.45 and a 200 day moving average of $5.00. Diana Shipping has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $6.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $378.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.27.
Institutional Trading of Diana Shipping
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSX. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Diana Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Diana Shipping by 287.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. 18.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Diana Shipping Company Profile
Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of April 13, 2022, it operated a fleet of 35 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, and 8 Panamax.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Diana Shipping (DSX)
