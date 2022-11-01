DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) Given a €7.50 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €7.50 ($7.65) target price on DIC Asset (ETR:DIC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €24.70 ($25.20) target price on shares of DIC Asset in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €20.50 ($20.92) target price on DIC Asset in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Get DIC Asset alerts:

DIC Asset Price Performance

ETR DIC opened at €6.98 ($7.12) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.06. DIC Asset has a 12-month low of €6.51 ($6.64) and a 12-month high of €16.19 ($16.52). The company has a market capitalization of $580.40 million and a PE ratio of 13.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €8.61 and its 200-day moving average is €10.69.

DIC Asset Company Profile

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DIC Asset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIC Asset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.