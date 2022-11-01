Digimarc (DMRC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The firm had revenue of $7.75 million during the quarter. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 55.08% and a negative net margin of 151.69%.

Shares of Digimarc stock opened at $16.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.23. Digimarc has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $53.74.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Digimarc to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Digimarc by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 809,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,343,000 after buying an additional 17,276 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Digimarc by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 300,464 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,923,000 after buying an additional 23,624 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Digimarc by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 131,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 5,170 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Digimarc by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Digimarc by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares during the period. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digimarc Corporation provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc watermarks, a data carrier that provides a digital identity to media objects; Digimarc Discover, a software for computing devices and network interfaces that recognize and decode indicia of the identity of media; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of software tools used to inspect and verify that the identification and discovery of media.

