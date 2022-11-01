Disciplined Equity Management Inc. Grows Stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Disciplined Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Invesco comprises approximately 0.7% of Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVZ. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the first quarter worth $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the first quarter worth $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the second quarter worth $32,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 264.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on IVZ. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Invesco from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Invesco from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Invesco from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Invesco from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.83.

Invesco Price Performance

IVZ traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $15.62. 261,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,251,680. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.29. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $26.82. The company has a current ratio of 15.33, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

