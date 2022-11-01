Disciplined Equity Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Disciplined Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,574 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for about 1.7% of Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 52.3% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.40.

In related news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IBM traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $137.41. The stock had a trading volume of 113,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,428,276. The stock has a market cap of $124.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.84. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $144.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.73 and a 200 day moving average of $132.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 481.76%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

