Disciplined Equity Management Inc. Has $433,000 Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Disciplined Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,858 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $54,152,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,529 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 94.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,557,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,244,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,090 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 43.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,328,372 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,999,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212,941 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 27,142.0% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,858,995 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 38.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,279,817 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,713,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,037 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $1.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 870,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,327,592. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.72. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.22.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.85.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

