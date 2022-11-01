Disciplined Equity Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Disciplined Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,232 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance comprises 1.2% of Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,822,222 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,230,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911,384 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,751,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,585,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,081 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 76.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,229,343 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $234,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,629 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 179.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,910,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $85,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,700 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at $38,697,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.92.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

WBA traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.30. 164,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,016,116. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.39 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.78. The company has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.64.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $32.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.40%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Articles

