Disciplined Equity Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,030 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LVS. Hudock Inc. grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 89.9% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 100.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 43.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 1,308.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.84% of the company’s stock.

LVS stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.91. The company had a trading volume of 285,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,814,442. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.71 and a 200-day moving average of $36.10. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $28.88 and a one year high of $48.27. The stock has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 46.94% and a negative return on equity of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LVS shares. Bank of America upgraded Las Vegas Sands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

