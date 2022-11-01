Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 764,300 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the September 30th total of 809,700 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 421,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DLB. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.67.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:DLB opened at $66.84 on Tuesday. Dolby Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.55 and a 1-year high of $96.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.47.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $289.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP John D. Couling sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $3,301,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,231,094.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,688 shares of company stock valued at $4,716,040. Company insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dolby Laboratories

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,965,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 121,811 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 63,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 59.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

