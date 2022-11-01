Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Short Interest Update

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the September 30th total of 1,400,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 745,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 0.8 %

DPZ traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $332.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,913. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $342.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $366.39. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $299.41 and a 52-week high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $334.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $406.32.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $131,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,020,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Domino’s Pizza

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 84 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 209.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

