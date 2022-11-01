DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,620,000 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the September 30th total of 21,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 9.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on DASH. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $185.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.75.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DASH traded up $1.57 on Tuesday, hitting $45.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,465,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,831,370. DoorDash has a 12-month low of $41.37 and a 12-month high of $257.25. The company has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.07 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.91 and a 200-day moving average of $66.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.33). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 12.16% and a negative return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that DoorDash will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 16,443 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total transaction of $1,049,556.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 370,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,673,908.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total value of $66,587.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,028 shares in the company, valued at $4,582,711.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 16,443 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total transaction of $1,049,556.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 370,890 shares in the company, valued at $23,673,908.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,474 shares of company stock worth $8,329,321 in the last ninety days. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of DoorDash

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC increased its position in DoorDash by 608.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in DoorDash by 68.3% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.