Dorian LPG (LPG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Dorian LPG will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Dorian LPG to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter.

Dorian LPG last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $76.82 million for the quarter. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 31.56%. On average, analysts expect Dorian LPG to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Dorian LPG Stock Performance

NYSE LPG traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.27. 11,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,790. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.83 and a 200-day moving average of $15.46. Dorian LPG has a 12-month low of $10.77 and a 12-month high of $18.50.

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 199.12%.

In other news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $781,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,563,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 387,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,975,310. Company insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dorian LPG

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,746,133 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $68,770,000 after purchasing an additional 87,492 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Dorian LPG by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,506,548 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,319,000 after buying an additional 71,523 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,283,555 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,510,000 after buying an additional 40,023 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799,380 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,583,000 after buying an additional 196,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 549.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 319,025 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,849,000 after acquiring an additional 269,906 shares during the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Dorian LPG in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a "buy" rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dorian LPG in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a "hold" rating on the stock.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 27, 2022, its fleet consisted of twenty-two VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

