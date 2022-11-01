Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.68

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.68 and last traded at $18.68, with a volume of 26016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Dorian LPG in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dorian LPG in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Dorian LPG Stock Up 2.5 %

The company has a market cap of $746.91 million, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.46.

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $76.82 million for the quarter. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 7.85%. Equities research analysts forecast that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 199.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dorian LPG news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total value of $575,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,525,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,536,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 387,000 shares of company stock worth $5,975,310 in the last quarter. Insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dorian LPG

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dorian LPG by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,746,133 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $68,770,000 after purchasing an additional 87,492 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,506,548 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,319,000 after buying an additional 71,523 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,283,555 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,510,000 after buying an additional 40,023 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Dorian LPG by 32.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799,380 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,583,000 after acquiring an additional 196,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dorian LPG by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 359,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,882,000 after acquiring an additional 93,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 27, 2022, its fleet consisted of twenty-two VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

