Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $166.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.35 million. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Douglas Dynamics updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.65-$2.05 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.65-2.05 EPS.

Douglas Dynamics Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PLOW opened at $33.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.58. The company has a market capitalization of $777.12 million, a P/E ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 0.90. Douglas Dynamics has a 52-week low of $27.76 and a 52-week high of $45.66.

Douglas Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.80%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Douglas Dynamics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 908,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,432,000 after acquiring an additional 17,701 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 484,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,771,000 after acquiring an additional 12,640 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 16.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 251,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,691,000 after buying an additional 35,049 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 5.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 248,945 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,612,000 after purchasing an additional 12,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 228,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

