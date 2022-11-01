Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Shares Up 11.8% on Strong Earnings

Shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) shot up 11.8% on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $38.56 and last traded at $37.95. 1,641 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 77,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.95.

The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $166.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.35 million. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Douglas Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 92.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Douglas Dynamics

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Douglas Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 71.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 292,911 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,069,000 after acquiring an additional 121,873 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,692,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 593,047 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,513,000 after acquiring an additional 93,388 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 1,056.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 75,364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 68,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 902,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,224,000 after purchasing an additional 51,730 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Dynamics Stock Up 10.6 %

The company has a market cap of $859.75 million, a PE ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.17 and a 200-day moving average of $30.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.