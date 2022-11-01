Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.65-$2.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $600.00 million-$630.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $608.00 million. Douglas Dynamics also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.65-2.05 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Douglas Dynamics Stock Performance

PLOW traded up $3.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.75. The stock had a trading volume of 10,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.10 million, a P/E ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.58. Douglas Dynamics has a twelve month low of $27.76 and a twelve month high of $45.66.

Douglas Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Douglas Dynamics ( NYSE:PLOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $166.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.35 million. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.80%.

Institutional Trading of Douglas Dynamics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLOW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 8.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,780 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,586 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Dynamics

(Get Rating)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.