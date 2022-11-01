DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.40-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of DTM stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.62. The stock had a trading volume of 8,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,312. DT Midstream has a one year low of $44.70 and a one year high of $60.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $227.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.31 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 41.33% and a return on equity of 8.29%. On average, analysts forecast that DT Midstream will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.02%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DTM. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DT Midstream from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho lowered shares of DT Midstream from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DT Midstream has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.17.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Peter I. Tumminello bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.80 per share, for a total transaction of $164,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of DT Midstream

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DTM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in DT Midstream by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,763,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,780,000 after buying an additional 99,072 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,891,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,553,000 after purchasing an additional 44,461 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 11.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,552,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,473,000 after purchasing an additional 259,907 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in DT Midstream by 43.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,540,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,588,000 after purchasing an additional 467,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 971,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,704,000 after buying an additional 548,645 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

