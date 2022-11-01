Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.09.

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Price Performance

DUK stock opened at $93.18 on Tuesday. Duke Energy has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $116.33. The company has a market cap of $71.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.50 and a 200 day moving average of $105.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 81.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total value of $39,200.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,827 shares in the company, valued at $10,657,638.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total transaction of $39,200.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,827 shares in the company, valued at $10,657,638.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,404 shares of company stock worth $805,422. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Duke Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DUK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 541.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,566,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $811,198,000 after acquiring an additional 6,387,550 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,715,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,769,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349,217 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,876,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,894,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,764 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,521,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,651,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,551,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,858,000 after acquiring an additional 931,177 shares during the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.