Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Short Interest Up 14.6% in October

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the September 30th total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Byron L. Boston purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.92 per share, for a total transaction of $131,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,134 shares in the company, valued at $4,369,463.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Byron L. Boston purchased 1,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.54 per share, for a total transaction of $29,961.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,095 shares in the company, valued at $48,096.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Byron L. Boston purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.92 per share, with a total value of $131,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 400,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,369,463.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 23,928 shares of company stock worth $319,401. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 184.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 47,207 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 238,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 10,804 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Dynex Capital Stock Down 0.9 %

Dynex Capital stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.94. The stock had a trading volume of 898,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,825. Dynex Capital has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $18.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $531.53 million, a PE ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.12.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.08). Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 155.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dynex Capital will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Dynex Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.07%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Dynex Capital from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dynex Capital to $13.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.94.

About Dynex Capital

(Get Rating)

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.